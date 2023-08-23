BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Across the country on Saturday, August 26th, local artists and musicians will be performing during “Play Music on Your Porch Day.”

This event is also recognized by businesses and organizations across Bay County.

Places like Wild Root Coffee & Tea, Bay County Public Library, and Oaks by the Bay Park are just a few of the many locations where music will be played.

The event lasts the entire day, so you have plenty of time to get out and support local music.

Having an event like this is a great way for businesses and residents to show support for local artists.

“It’s just nice to sort of continue that local musician tradition, if you will, of having people come out and experience the local bands,” said Wild Root Coffee & Tea Co-Owner Eric Marcus.

There are multiple locations in counties surrounding Bay County that are hosting artists for the event on Saturday.

Click here for a full list of businesses and organizations that are taking part in Saturday’s event.

For more information on Wild Root and Eric Rickards’ music, click here.