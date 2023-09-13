PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There are plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in local art at Gulf Coast State College in the coming weeks.

An art gallery titled “Invocation” is open to the public until October 6th and there is a music recital on Friday, September 16th.

Both events are free to the public and open to everyone.

Donations at the recital are accepted and will be used for scholarships and Maui fire relief.

This is a yearly event that allows GCSC professors to better connect with their students, co-workers, and the general public.

“It’s the camaraderie with our fellow teachers,” said Gulf Coast State College Associate Professor Carissa Hosea. “We’d love to bring in community members who work professionally as musicians here so it’s fun to work with my colleagues. Usually, we’re just passing in the hallway, but it’s nice to work with them.”

The recital is at 7:30 p.m. Friday. You can see the art exhibit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both events are hosted at the Amelia Tapper Center at the college.