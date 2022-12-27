PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund kicked off in November. Since then, many people have donated funds to help reach the $200,000 goal.

“We were all excited when we hit the $200,000 goal, we’re very excited because it goes so far in helping people in Bay County and it’s just an excitement and an appreciation for all those donors throughout Bay County,” Salvation Army Board Chairman Bill Dozier said.

Bill Cramer Chevrolet has been a part of the fundraiser for decades. On Tuesday, they donated their $10,000 check to the Empty Stocking Fund.

That donation matched WMBB News 13’s and our parent company Nexstar’s donation.

“I felt that we needed to up our game this year because of the significant issues that we’re facing with the economy and COVID and other things,” Bill Cramer Chevrolet owner Bill Cramer said. “We needed to double our efforts so we came in and agreed to give $10,000 to kick the campaign off and when we reached the $200,000 mark, which was our goal, we were very pleased to add our $10,000 to the pot.”

The money raised helps people in Bay County.

“It’s a very touching time of the year, to have the campaign around Christmas and New Year’s because the needs are so great we have many families whose children would not be able to have Christmas presents that the fund is able to provide,” Cramer said.

This is the 39th year of the Empty Stocking Fund. Cramer said Panhandle residents are as generous today as they were back then.

“I want to thank the community for their tremendous support, this is one of the most giving communities that I know of anywhere,” Cramer said. “Tough times, good times. They always rise to the occasion.

Since the start of the Empty Stocking Fund, over six million dollars have been raised for the Salvation Army.

There is still time to donate to this year’s Empty Stocking Fund. Donations will be collected through the end of December.

You can click here to donate. You can also drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom.

Or you can drop off or mail your donations directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City.