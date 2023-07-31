PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even with summer vacation coming to a close, the heat isn’t taking a break. Temperatures hovering around 95 and heat indexes soaring past 105… The community needs a place to cool off.

In anticipation of these temperatures Bay County Emergency Services, the Red Cross, and the American Legion will be opening a cooling center.

It’s located at the Bay County Fairgrounds.

Starting Aug. 1 at the American Legion post 66. Community residents without A/C or homeless people are able to cool off in the air-conditioned space.

“This is something that we’ve been doing for a while. We do it during the winter. We have warming shelters or warming centers that we provide when the temperature gets below freezing throughout the day and night. So, during the summer, with the temperatures getting as hot as they are, we wanted a place where our community can come and get out of the heat,” said Bay County Emergency Services Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman

The cooling center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and can comfortably hold up to 86 people.

Drinks and snacks will also be provided free of charge.