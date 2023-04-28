SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s Emergency Operations Center officials were out Friday along with the National Weather Service, surveying the destruction.

While most of the serious damages were confined to Lynn Haven, the effects of the wind, rain, hail, and tornados were felt all over the county.

Besides the Lynn Haven tornado, authorities have confirmed another twister touched down in Panama City Beach.

Hail stones, from marble size all the way up to tennis ball size, did their share of damage.

Emergency services chief Brad Monroe says, considering what happened, this could have been much worse.

“Well, I think we were lucky. There was some very severe weather came through We did have a lot of reports from damage from hailstorms,” Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said.”The vehicles in the lot, here at the AOC, some of those were damaged. There were significant damage, I think, to personal property throughout the county from the hail storms that we had.”

Monroe said it’ll take about a week to assess the cost of the damages countywide.