BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last Thursday, Bay County Emergency Officials sent out a text alert, warning visitors and locals about the double red flags and beach closure.

The system is called the Wireless Emergency Alert System or otherwise known as WEA.

However this past Saturday, double red flags were still flying, but no Wireless Emergency Alert was issued. Only Alert Bay’s was issued.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Emergency Response Director Andy Husar said they only use WEA for extreme situations.

“WEA is a wireless emergency alert, we save that for very, very extreme situations. I will send out a WEA alert if the sheriff or the operations major approves the WEA and it’s through a limited area. We save those for very extreme situations only,” said Husar.

If you are wondering why they don’t issue these messages every time double red flags are flying, Thursday was a special case because surf conditions were considered extreme. Husar has only used the system twice in his career.

That doesn’t mean visitors do not have a way to have alerts, said Husar.

“They can sign up for the flag notifications through Alert Bay. If they’re staying at one of the resorts, they can look at the resort. They post the flags every day on the sand. I believe every mile or so we have flags posted on a regular flagpole,” Husar said.

It is also important for people to make sure they have their alerts activated on their phones and when something is decreed extremely dangerous in your location, you will receive a text.

For more information on rip currents and the flag system click here or text PCBFLAGS to 888777.