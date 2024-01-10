PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The month of January is National Mentorship Month and in Bay County, one organization is on the hunt for volunteers.

Elevate Bay, which is part of Bay District Schools, aims to support and encourage at-risk youth in the school system.

There are three different types of mentorship options within Elevate Bay.

You can choose between becoming a lunch buddy to a student, a classroom mentor, or meeting with a student one-on-one.

Students benefit greatly from having someone in the school helping them, the mentor then sees firsthand the effect they’re having on their mentee.

“So many of our mentors say they feel like they get way more out of it than their student does,” said Elevate Bay Mentorship Coordinator Stacey Legg. “I think there’s a lot in the concept of it’s more a blessing to give than receive. I think being a giver is definitely something that helps us all feel good about ourselves, helps us know we’re making a difference in our community, and just a positive experience all the way around.”

Orientation for the Elevate Bay mentorship program is Wednesday, January 17th at 9 a.m. in the Nelson Building and you are required to RSVP ahead of time.

To learn how to RSVP and for more information on mentoring with Elevate Bay, click here.