PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Eglin Air Force Base announced this week they will be conducting night flying operations.

Residents may experience noise from aircraft during the mission between Oct 16-19 and Oct 23-26.

Night flying is a requirement for their training operations, Eglin officials wrote in a news release. The F-35 Fighter aircraft will conduct their missions between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Also, on October 18, the 96th Test Wing will conduct a training exercise between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Annual training will take place at the High Explosives Research and Development facility, testing emergency response plans.

For more information about this operation, contact Eglin Public Affairs Office at 882-3931, or click here to check out their website.