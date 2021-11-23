ECP Airport prepared for increased traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like most airports across the country, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expecting delays over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think that there’s more people that are going to be traveling,” ECP Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “More people feel more comfortable traveling.”

McClellan expects there to be more travelers this year, with more people comfortable traveling during COVID-19.

“We’re going to be busier than we were last year because the pandemic, we’re now moving past that,” McClellan said. “And we know that there are more people flying now than there were last year.”

With more people traveling, some flyers are jump-starting their holidays.

“5:30 this morning was the first flight, we were up at three this morning, getting around, getting ready to leave and go to the airport,” visitor Anthony Stonerock said. “You know so it’s been an early morning for us and we’re excited to be here now.”

Stonerock flew to Panama City with his family. Others decided to book their flights a couple of days in advance, to prevent missing their destination, and being stuck in an airport over Thanksgiving.

“I chose to leave early because if there were any glitches I wanted to be able to, to make it in time,” traveler Bridget Stephens said.

Stephens decided to book her flight a day in advance, over concerns of delays due to weather, or increased travel.