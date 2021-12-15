ECP airport officials talk Highway 388 construction updates

Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The construction on Highway 388 in front of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues.

At Wednesday’s ECP board meeting, officials with Carpe Diem Community Solutions showed off the final designs for the road from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Courtesy FDOT

There will be a two-lane roundabout at the entrance of the airport. Officials said that will be the first of its kind in our area.

There will also be a bypass road on Highway 388 for traffic not going to the airport.

Courtesy FDOT

Board chairman Glen McDonald said the airport is excited about the state’s project.

“DOT has seen some construction changes with all of the issues with the materials and things, but the airport is number one, really excited,” McDonald said. “Starting in March, we’re gonna have some different changes to have you enter into and exit from the airport and which directions you go, so we need our passengers to be ready for that.”

Officials said they hope the project will be completed by the summer of 2024.

