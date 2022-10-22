PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Supervisor of Elections will begin the early voting period on Monday, October 24.

All registered voters can go to any one of the 8 sites. Click here for the exact locations of the polls around Bay County.

Those polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until early voting ends on Saturday, November 5th.

Make sure you bring a photo ID when you go to vote. Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said it’s also helpful if you bring your patience as well.

“The number one priority is we’re already delivering equipment, testing it, getting it ready, making sure we’re ready for voters because there will be voters Monday,” Andersen said. “Again, if you show up prior to 7 a.m. in the morning and there may be a line, it will move right along once we get up and going but it’s important to realize you have 13 days to to get your vote cast and for early voting.”

Andersen is also asking voters to return their vote by mail ballot as soon as possible to make sure their vote counts.

You can mail it back or deliver it to the elections office and you can still contact Andersen’s office to request a vote by mail ballot.