BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sometimes it takes an army to solve a problem— that’s why Bay County law enforcement are working together to put an end to driving under the influence.

On Monday, agency leaders announced a new DUI Task Force, which News 13’s Tess Rowland— a victim of drunk driving— helped create.

The task force’s first sting on Friday had a better outcome than they imagined.

In just 12 hours, Bay County law enforcement agencies made 16 arrests for driving under the influence, handed out 90 citations, 59 warnings and two drug arrests.

“We were all really kind of taken aback by the numbers the task force was able to produce,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “I was thinking we would have six or seven like we did on Super Bowl Sunday. We are out there working hard, and it goes to show the extent of the problem to be able to arrest 16 people.”

The task force is made up of six Bay County law enforcement agencies and two state agencies passionate about the subject.

The idea came to be from Rowland, who was hit head-on by a drunk driver 10 months ago.

“Enforcement on this issue is truly essential,” Rowland said. “One traffic stop and one arrest could be the difference in preventing a fatality caused by someone under the influence.”

Since Rowland’s accident, she has faced six surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy.

She said she worked hard to make this happen because no one should have to lose a loved one to others’ selfish choices.

“Let it be known now that driving while impaired in Bay County will not be tolerated,” Rowland said.

Sheriff Ford said when he approached the area chiefs about the program, they agreed without hesitation.

Officers, deputies and troopers involved in the task force will be able to work in any area of Bay County.

“It doesn’t matter what we’re doing now, all the law enforcement agencies in Bay County are forming as one,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

The agencies hope to make Bay County a safer place for drivers.

“To the citizens of Bay County— understand that our aggressive effort in DUI enforcement doesn’t stop today… It is going to continue,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “If you have too many drinks and you get behind a wheel and you look in your rearview mirror, there might be some blue lights.”

In addition to the 16 arrests made on Friday, deputies arrested six people for driving under the influence on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sheriff Ford said this is just the start for this task force.