BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —A year later and wildfires are once again threatening the Bay County area.

On Sunday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to a 30-acre wildfire in the Bear Creek Area. Bay County Emergency Services reported the fire is 95% contained.

However, the Florida Forest Service said conditions remain dangerous.

“Due to the northern fronts that we’ve received with the little amount of rain that we’ve had and the gusty winds that come from the northern winds, it’s pretty typical for around this time of year,” Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Aleese Maples said.

Choosing to burn during these conditions puts others at risk.

“It’s dangerous not only to their personal property but other properties around them and to everybody’s life so we just want people to be aware of the weather conditions this time of year while burning and know that the low humidity and winds are a huge factor in creating wildfires,” Maples said.

The Florida Forest Service is ready to combat any wildfires that occur.

“The Forest Service is having several prevention programs, we’re mitigating the hurricane-impacted areas, our firefighters are always fire ready this time of year,” Maples said.

Mutual aid is essential to protecting people when a fire does begin.

“Helping us get the message out about the current conditions or any roads that are closed so we have a good working relationship with all the other agencies,” Maples said.

The Forest Service has several ways you can check the daily fire danger. You can call 850-373-1801 or visit their website for details on wildfire conditions.