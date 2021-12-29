Drunk and don’t want to get behind the wheel on NYE? One local tow company is here to help

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Everyday, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes, that’s one person every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thousands more are injured.

Drunk driving is 100% preventable, and one local towing company with a connection to the cause is stepping up to be a solution. While many may be ringing in the new year with fireworks, parties and alcoholic beverages, James Jacobs and his crew at White’s Wreckers will be hard at work, getting intoxicated drivers home free of charge.

“We service from here [Bay County] to Pensacola. We have every driver on staff for that night,” said Jacobs.

Tows for White’s Wreckers start at $65, so it’s a heavy cost for the company to absorb, but it’s a price Jacobs said is well worth it if it means saving a life.

“We don’t want to see anyone’s families have any tragedies over the holidays,” he said.

So far this year, Florida Highway Patrol made 103 arrests for drunk driving in Bay County. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office made 106 arrests to date.

White’s Wreckers also responds to assist law enforcement working DUI crashes, and Jacobs said they are just too common and easily preventable.

“They’ll get into a car and get lucky one or two times driving under the influence, and there is always that one time and that’s all it takes to ends someone’s life,” he said.

The White family has been providing free tows for drunk drivers on holidays for 40 years, they said it is something that’s impacted them personally, their own father was involved in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

Just this year after working an alleged DUI crash News 13’s Tess Rowland was involved in, they decided to offer the free tow service year round.

“If more people would call us there would probably be a lot less accidents on the road,” he said.

To reach White’s Wreckers you can call 850-215-8695. There is a “no questions asked” policy in the event someone under legal drinking age may need to utilize the service. Your car must be working, tagged, and have insurance to qualify.