BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First, it was a severe storm front out of the west, that swept across the Panhandle Thursday, then more heavy rains and winds came up out of the Gulf Saturday.

“If a big storm does come in, it causes that Gulf to get stirred up pretty well and the currents do get really strong,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Division Manager Vincent Martin said.

As a result, double red flags were posted across area beaches over the last several days.

“A lot of the public or visitors that come here thinking it’s okay just to put their feet in the water on double red flag days, that means absolutely no entry into the Gulf of Mexico whatsoever when the red flags are up,” Martin said.

Getting stuck in a rip current is extremely dangerous.

“The water washes in between the sandbars and can cause basically a deep channel through there and then once you get stuck in that deep channel, it’ll take you out so the only way to really get out of that, if you don’t panic is to go either way sideways,” Martin said.

Martin said double red flags could be flying again sometime this week.

“Do your research before you come and visit even the locals, look on the county’s website, look on the Panama City beaches website, they have the flag system up on their website,” Martin said. “Always be cautious of the flags when you go out and also, if you’re going to swim, even if it’s not double red, always swim where there’s a lifeguard.”

Lifeguards are on the white sandy beaches no matter what color flags are flying.

“Every day our lifeguards are out here, they’re out here seven days a week,” Martin said. “They try to prevent anything that is possibly water-related or even on the sand related that’s medical or could be a swimmer that’s in distress.”

It is illegal to enter the waters when double red flags are flying. Violators can face fines of up to $500 or even jail time for those who refuse to adhere to the warnings.