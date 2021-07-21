DOH-Bay holding back-to-school shots through appointment only

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School is right around the corner for Bay District students which means it’s time to make sure your kids are up to date with their vaccinations. However, due to COVID-19, the Florida Health Department in Bay County is holding all immunization services, including back-to-school shots by appointment only.

This is the second year now DOH-Bay is unable to hold vaccination events ahead of school in order to avoid large gatherings but Kayla Barron, DOH-Bay community health nursing director, said that they have bolstered their time slots and are ready for an influx of appointments.

“In public health, we know that vaccines are one of the easiest ways to prevent illness. Here at the Health Department we are fully equipped and ready to provide those necessary vaccines to ensure that kids are safe, healthy, and prepared to return to school,” explained Barron. “We’re right at a little over 2 weeks before the first day of school so now would be a good time. Don’t wait till the last minute, on our end is a little bit of a process to get you guys ready for going back to school but now is certainly a perfect time to think about that.”

Back-to-school shots are free of charge for 18 and under students.

Call 850-872-4455 or click here to schedule an appointment.

Students can also get the shots through their primary care provider.