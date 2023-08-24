PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A search for history at the Saint Andrews Marina.

Students at the Maritime Academy dove to search for any missing pieces of the storm-torn Governor Stone.

Gulf-covered artifacts surfaced during the archaeological bottom survey.

“We’re just using regular dive technology, full face masks with communication so we could talk to each other and we’re doing a a really basic but controlled line search where we spread out that way we cover every square inch,” said Ron Boyce, Maritime Academy Executive Director.

Hurricane Michael tore the historical landmark apart. The 146-year-old sailing schooner has an interesting resume in the Gulf of Mexico.

“She was the pickup truck of her day because she carried mail. She carried oysters and sponges. She offloaded cargo from the tall ships. She was a private yacht. She was a Navy sail trainer during World War II. And my favorite, she was a rum runner. She’d actually go down to Cuba and get the rum. So she’s got a very rich history,” said Colleen Reilly, Friends of the Governor Stone.

Friends of the Governor Stone are now putting the vessel back together. From copper wires to old pipes, each piece brought up will be surveyed and checked to see if it can be used.

“If it’s something that they pull up out of the water and we cannot use it, maybe we can make a pattern from it and use a new piece of wood to replace it. Or if anything, if it’s damaged so badly, maybe we can put it in a museum one day as parts of the original Governor Stone that were destroyed in the hurricane,” said Reilly.

This will be the last dive at the site before the ship is fully rebuilt. Friends of the Governor Stone said if any mariner finds old wreckage to call them and submit it for survey.