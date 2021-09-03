Disturbing comment prompts changes to Friday’s football game at Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A disturbing comment made about Friday night’s football game at Tommy Oliver Stadium at Bay High School is currently under investigation by law enforcement.

It’s also prompting additional law enforcement officers to be present for the game and leading school officials to limit access as to who can attend the game.

In a call to parents on Friday, officials told them only Bay High and Mosley students may attend the game unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those students will have to show an ID at the gate in addition to a ticket. Any other students wishing to attend the game must have a parent/guardian present.

Additionally, no one will be allowed to loiter in the parking lot surrounding the stadium and there will be no re-entry to the game if someone chooses to leave.

Bay District officials also told parents they’ve seen an uptick in issues in the stadium parking lot after the game involving students who don’t attend the schools who are playing football and sometimes involving those who aren’t their students at all.

District officials said they hope this disturbing comment was just a joke but assured it will have very real consequences for the person who made it.