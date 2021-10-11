Destination Panama City’s “Downtown After Dark” event sold out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Destination Panama City will be hosting “Downtown After Dark” on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the brand new Destination Panama City welcome center.

The family-friendly event will feature local favorite Tyler James Arnold and The Voodoo Jelly as the opening act, and popular soul-rock musician JJ Grey and his band, Mofro as the main performance.

Destination Panama City CEO Jen Vigil said tickets are sold out, with more than 2,000 people expected to attend the event.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the performances kick off at 5 p.m. You must have a ticket to get in.

According to the Destination Panama City website, proceeds from ticket sales will benefit a current ecological project that will help bring either artificial snorkeling reefs or a living shoreline installation to the St. Andrew Bay just off the shoreline behind the new welcome center. The project should be finished by July 2022.

For more information on this event and to learn about future events, head to Destination Panama City’s Facebook page.