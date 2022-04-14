PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids whose parents serve in the military face different challenges than their classmates.

Bay High students with parents in the Air Force said it is difficult leaving friends and changing homes every few years.

“I wanted to be electrical engineering for the Air Force, because that’s what my Dad used to do,” Bay High sophomore Dillon Jacobson said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do what my Dad did.'”

Jacobson has lived in Panama City for a couple of years. He moved to Bay County after his parents retired from the Air Force. Previously, he lived in Illinois, Texas, Missouri and North Dakota.

Both parents were deployed at different times when he was younger. He said it was difficult when his mom was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

“Thanksgiving, my Dad… got a sugar-free pie instead of one with sugar, so that was something we didn’t like,” Jacobson said.

Bay High freshman Alphanso Watson’s dad is also in the Air Force. He has lived in Maryland, Texas, Alaska and Florida.

“It’s been kind of hard, you know, just saying goodbye to a lot of people that you found,” Watson said. “You know, like best friends.”

Despite the challenges, both are involved in Bay High’s Air Force JROTC. Watson is considering a career in the Air Force as well, but wants to be a firefighter.