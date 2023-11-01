PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday morning, a Deane Bozeman student fell into a drainage system on the school grounds due to a grate that shifted, school officials wrote in a news release.

The Bay District School maintenance team was dispatched to the school they performed an extensive analysis of the remaining grates to ensure structural integrity and proper placement.

The student was rescued unharmed and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, the news release states.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure nothing like this happens again. We sincerely appreciate the swift response of emergency services this morning and the very responsible actions of our students and staff members who immediately came to this student’s aid,” the news release states. “At Bay District Schools, we understand that incidents like these can be unsettling, and we assure our community that we are fully dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all our students while on campus.”