SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The deadline is nearing for anyone interesting in enrolling for their EMT or Criminal Justice Summer programs at Gulf Coast State College.

EMS Program Director, Liliana Zamora and Director of Criminal Justice Program, Daryl White, spoke on the details to keep in mind before the registration deadline.

Any student currently enrolled at Gulf Coast State College can register online.

For anyone who is not currently enrolled, they will have to register with the college first before signing up for any of the available programs.

The Criminal Justice Program registration requires an extra public safety form to be completed.

The registration deadline is Friday, April 15th.

