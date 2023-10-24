SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) –Springfield police are trying to solve the mystery of a woman’s body found in a vacant home.

The officer received the call about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

A realtor was inspecting the house at 3730 East 8th Court and Detroit Avenue to list it for sale.

He arrived, went inside, and found the woman’s body lying on the floor.

Authorities say right now they’re in the early stages of the investigation, collecting evidence and clues.

“The deceased female was located inside the residence. At this time, we were working on identifying the female and we’re working on determining the cause of death,” said Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles.

Neighbors tell us the home had been vacated for some time. They say they’ve noticed homeless people going in and out of the house.

The medical examiner’s office is performing an autopsy to provide answers in this case.