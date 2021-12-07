DADSRA-Panhandle hosting Winter Wonderland Prom for those 55 & up

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — DADSRA (Demonstrating the Ability to Deploy, Serve, and Aid) and Panama City’s Quality of Life department will be hosting a special senior living program event on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Executive Director of DADSRA-Panhandle, Michelle Clay, said they are holding a Winter Wonderland Prom for everyone 55 and older in the community.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Oakland Terrace Community Center, located at 1900 W 11th St. in Panama City.

Clay said those who attend should dress to impress. The event will feature music, dancing, appetizers and special vendors with gift prizes.

For more information, contact Michelle Clay at (850)-771-5197. You can also watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.