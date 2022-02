PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Portions of U.S. Highway 98 (Back Beach Road) are shut down East bound after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told News 13 a bicyclist was involved in the incident. It happened just past Richard Jackson Blvd near the Hombre Golf Course.

Panama City Beach Police are re-routing traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

More information will be available on this page as we learn more from authorities.