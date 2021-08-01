COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for this week

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccine and you want to change that, There are a few local clinics being hosted throughout the week.

The Florida Department of Health Bay County will be giving out the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Thursday and Friday.

The clinic will be held at their office on West 11th Street in Panama City and it is by appointment only.

Also, Pancare will be hosting a vaccine clinic in Glenwood on Thursday August 5.

There are around 30 appointment slots still available for this specific day.

Anyone ages 12 and up are eligible to get the COVID vaccine.