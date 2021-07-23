COVID-19 cases in Bay County nearly doubled in one week

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If there were any doubts COVID-19 is once again a local threat, you should be concerned about the latest health department statistics.

COVID-19 cases almost doubled in Bay County in the last seven days. Area hospitals also say they’ve admitted more patients suffering from the deadly virus.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 1,007 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bay County since July 16. That averages to 143 new positive cases a day.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amer Malik, said they have noticed a rise in cases and increased hospitalizations, due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

Releasing a statement saying:

“The rise of COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant is a matter we are watching closely. The health and safety of our associates, patients, and this community remain our top priority, and we stand ready and able to provide personalized, compassionate care for everyone who walks in our doors. Recently, we’ve seen a notable and concerning increase in patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19. While we cannot speak to the condition of these patients, we can say the majority of these patients are unvaccinated. We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated and encouraging your loved ones to get vaccinated, as well. The approved vaccines are safe and effective, and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.”

In Jackson County, Jackson Hospital Public Relations Vice President, Amy Milton, said they are currently treating 17 patients for the virus – only one was fully vaccinated.

Data show these numbers have been quickly growing over the last 10 weeks.

In the first week of July, about 23 thousand people in the state of Florida tested positive for the virus. This week that number went up to more than 73 thousand, more than a 200 percent increase.

As of Friday, reports show only 42 percent of the bay county population is fully vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health releases this information every Friday.