BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals now have the opportunity to learn about all of the Bay County departments and see how they work together to protect and provide services to residents. The program is called the Citizens Academy.

It first started about 20 years ago. There have been a few interruptions, like the recession, Hurricane Michael, and COVID-19. The organizers said it’s time to bring it back.

Bay County Citizens Academy is all about educating the community on how the government operates. The county is partnering with Gulf Coast State College to host the course.

“I don’t know that you could ever be here long enough to learn everything but there’s a lot to it and for people to be able to ask questions is what I think, to me I think, that’s the best part of it is you get to meet these people that work for them and you get to ask them questions,” Bay County Commission Chairman Tommy Hamm said.

One Bay County resident who participated in the six-week course before Hurricane Michael, said he and his wife have already registered for this year’s course. He said he is interested in seeing the changes around the county.

“For one thing, the incinerator is gone, they tore it down because the hurricane damaged it so badly and there are new departments now that weren’t there in 2017 when I first took the class so it’s just more learning,” Bay County resident Harry Tucker said.

By the end of the course, students will tour different departments, including animal control, traffic control, the gun range, and even a visit to the renovated water treatment plant on Transmitter Road.

“People are intrigued with that and not knowing how things work and then once they really figure it out then it’s really helpful,” Hamm said

Elected county officials and county administrators will be available to answer any questions a student may have.

“The Citizens Academy is well worth your time, If you have the time, it’s well worth it and I’ve done this,” Tucker said. “The sheriff’s department has a similar academy thing, and I’ve been through it as well and it’s if you can learn something special about where you live, you’re better off.”

The course will begin on September 25th. Only 25 students will be able to register for the course but a review of the course will be online for anyone to watch after the course is over.

You can register for free using the code BAY23. Click here for more information.