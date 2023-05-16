BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost a year ago, Westrock shut down the local paper mill that had been in operation since 1931. Residents immediately began speculating who would end up with the prime waterfront property.

Bay County officials are hoping to buy the land to control how it’s used in the future.

“Be able to have a hand in a part in the jobs that go there, we’re looking at having an opportunity for different industries to occupy that property so if we purchase it and we’ll be involved with who goes there Bay County officials are hoping to buy the land to control how it’s used in the future,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

The transaction is called Project Aqua. The county is willing to pay $14 million.

“We’re very fortunate that we have settlement funds that we can tap into with RESTORE and Triumph Gulf Coast, without those resources, it would be very difficult for us to try to purchase that property,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

Immediately after WestRock closed the mill, Port Panama City revealed it had an existing agreement to buy around 25 acres. That left more than 300 acres, which the county plans to buy.

“We have a thriving tourism economy and now as we move forward we want to put emphasis on manufacturing in other parts of the economics in Bay County so this will give us an opportunity to do that,” Dozier said.

Economic experts said they hope to attract industry that could provide more than 300-high paying jobs.

“We have great plans for the redevelopment of that property so that we can actually get those properties back on the tax rolls and they can start being a very productive industrial area for Bay County,” Hardin said.

Depending on the type of business that settles on the land, there could be large clean-up costs.

“We’re very concerned about the environmental clean up and making sure that’s addressed properly so that taxpayers are not going to be held liable for any of that and so as we move forward with it, we just want to make sure that we do our due diligence,” Dozier said.

Commissioners added Project Aqua to their RESTORE Act Plan, clearing the way to request federal money to complete the sale. The EDA will work on securing a grant from Triumph Gulf Coast. Lining up the funding could take up to six months.