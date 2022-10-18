BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner voted to change the zoning on more than 4,000 acres of land owned by the St. Joe Company on Tuesday.

The land is in West Bay and is part of the Bay Walton Sector Plan.

Per Florida Statue, the sector plan will be developed through one or more Detailed Specific Area Plans also known as DSAPs.

The West Bay DSAP is around 4,328 acres. Commissioners voted to change the land’s agricultural zoning to Village Center, Long Term Conservation and Recreation/Open Space.

Bay County Commissioner, Doug Moore, said their goal is to responsibly develop our area as it continues to grow.

“Over 1,100 acres of this is going to be in conservation and in public recreational area,” Moore said. “So, it’s something where St. Joe is working hard to create a good development that’s going to have a lot of amenities and is going to have ultimately an area that is not going to be overdeveloped.”

Moore said this is going to be methodical growth over the next 15 to 16 years. The development will include commercial, residential and recreational space but no specific plans have been released.

Moore said while it will bring more traffic to the area, it will hopefully allow the county to lower taxes at some point in the future.

St. Joe will now bring a Planned Unit Development forward for the county to approve. There currently isn’t a timeline on how long the PUD will take.