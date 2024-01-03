BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners gave the final approval for housing an advanced life support fire apparatus truck at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The Airport Board Authority approved the contract two weeks ago. Emergency personnel will be stationed there 24/7.

The goal is to improve response time out west, especially for those living in the new Margaritaville Latitude and it may help homeowners save some money.

“It’ll help with our insurance rating and our ISO rating, which affects everyone, with their homeowner’s fire coverage that is built into your homeowner’s policy so that’s what the real kicker is, it is our ISO rating, the better rating we get the lower people’s homeowners insurance becomes,” Bay County Commissioners Chairman Tommy Hamm said.

County officials will move the apparatus and staff out to the airport immediately. They’re planning to build a permanent West Bay fire station off Highway 388 in the future.