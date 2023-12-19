BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners have selected someone to serve as the new Tourist Development Council board member.

They picked Jeff DiBenedictis during Tuesday’s commission meeting. DiBenedictis is the divisional president of Cadence Bank.

He replaces longtime member Buddy Wilkes, who is retiring. Commissioner Clair Pease, who also serves on the TDC board, said the board needs someone like DiBenedictis to ensure money is being spent wisely.

She said he already has a good relationship with many beach vendors. TDC members find new and creative ways to market Panama City Beach.

“I think I can give a new a new perspective, a fresh look and ideas to whatever the agenda items are and I do that, and I base that on my personal experience as well as my professional career experiences,” DiBenedictis said.

DiBenedictis’ first meeting as a TDC member will be in January.