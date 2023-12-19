BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are still waiting for Panama City Beach leaders to respond to their Community Redevelopment Agency proposal.

They want the beach to reduce the number of years they will be able to keep the ad valorem taxes within the CRA.

Right now, it goes until 2049. County officials claim it’s costing them millions of dollars each year.

They sent a letter to beach officials in October, attempting to reduce the project by 11 years. Since then, there have been conversations between city and county officials but no actual response.

Commissioner Clair Pease said she’s tired of waiting and ready to move forward with CRA negotiations.

“It’s going to take extra planning and it’s going to take a really smart planner, but it can be done,” Pease said. “I’ve spoken to road builders more than once to make sure that we weren’t really coming up with something that we were really unable to do.”

Panama City Beach city officials said they are working on a response to Bay County’s proposal regarding CRA money. They hope to have it ready after January 1.