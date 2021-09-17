Congressman Neal Dunn fears the U.S. will lose credibility over Afghanistan situation

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Almost three weeks after the U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Panama City Congressman Neal Dunn is still concerned.

He believes our country could be facing a trust issue with allies. Congressman Dunn said the way we pulled out of the country was chaotic, disorganized and humiliating.

He said it reminds him of when Saigon fell in the Vietnam war – Dunn is a Vietnam Veteran.

He said when we abandon our allies, it hurts our foreign policy and credibility.

Dr. Dunn said it’s going to take a while to earn back that trust, but he’s ready to go to work.

“We have a lot more rebuilding to do again,” Dunn said. “I didn’t want to see that cycle again in my life but here we are and we have our work to do. I think America is great but we have a lot of work to do to patch up our relations with all of our allies and would be allies.”

Dunn said he’s heading to Lisbon in about three weeks for the first in person NATO meeting in almost two years.

He says this meeting is crucial for defending the free world.