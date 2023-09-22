PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 23rd, Little Village in Panama City is hosting its second annual Conch Shell Festival between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will include activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Saturday’s festivities will include an arts and crafts table, live musical performances, and conch shell-blowing contests.

This event helps welcome the fall season and brings the Bay County community together, which is one of the reasons why restaurant owners decided to host this event in the first place.

“Any reason to get the community together this time of year. The weather’s cooling off,” said Little Village owner Justin Buxton. “We’re excited for fall and just celebrating each other and our great community here.”

Little Village is adding conch to some of the meals they’re making including conch chowder, fritters, salad, and even cracked conch.

There will also be lessons for beginners who want to play the conch.

Little Village typically throws an event at their restaurant at least once a month. If you want to learn about future events they are planning, click here.