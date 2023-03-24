PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the largest transformer manufacturers in the United States has chosen bay county for its new location.

Central Moloney powers cities across the U.S. from the Pacific Northwest to the Florida Keys.

“We need some welders, [but] we need more. We need people that are willing to show up for work on time every day to embrace the culture in the family that we all here at Central Moloney,” CEO and President Chris Hart said.

Hart said they’re hiring more than just welders, and offering on-the-job training.

“We just we just want people that want to come to work and are willing to do this for a living, to make an honest living, a good living, and then have the benefits that come with working for a great company like Central Moloney Incorporated,” Hart said.

The Arkansas-based company is hoping to bring power to the panhandle.

We build electrical distribution, transformers, and component parts that go into it in this facility in Bay County is going to build those overhead transformers that are mounted on poles,” Hart said.

The plant is located off West Bay Road, near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“We’re going to produce Transformers in this facility,” Hart said. “365 days after that, which is a monumental effort for anybody, especially for us. So April 17th, the first transformer going to roll out of this facility one year to the day after we signed the lease.”

Not only do all positions pay at least $20 an hour, but they also come with enticing benefits.

“Your jobs come with benefits like free employee health care, life insurance, short-term disability,” Hart said. “We’re going to meet all of the needs for the employees and even put money away whether they decide to or not. For their retirement.”

Hart said Moloney will also be keeping extra transformers at the plant… that way the county will be ready in the event of a storm or any other emergency.

Click here for information on how to apply.