BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The recovery process will take quite some time for many of the storm victims, Rebuild Bay County is once again helping those in need.

Starting Tuesday morning the non-profit will open a Community Resource Center at the Hiland Park Baptist Church College and Career Building at 2913 Sarasota Avenue, Panama City. American Red Cross, Department of Health, representatives from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office, Hiland Park church, and other local organizations will be there to share information for those needing assistance.

The center will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., some organizations may stay later.

“If we can give them one location that they can go to really to start the process of getting help, then that’s helpful to them, it’ll reduce some of the stress levels plus it also gives us a chance to really assess the longer term needs and then be able to reach out to those state agencies that may be able to find resources for our area,” Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said.

You do not need to sign up in advance to visit the resource center. You can also text the word APPLY to (850) 783-4311 to receive assistance or visit their website.