BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than a year ago Bay County Sheriff’s officials received a $1.5 million grant to expand their substance abuse treatment program, but they cannot find anyone to build the addition for the money they have budgeted.

Between grants and opioid settlements the county has nearly $3 million to expand the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Lifeline’ program.

“We’ve got inmates that are addicted to drugs that are in jail and we’re using that time productively to try to provide them treatment in a jail setting and it’s been a very successful program, the problem is we don’t have enough room and we can only serve about 40 to 50 males,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The new facility would add 40 to 60 beds, but all of the construction bids, so far, have been rejected.

“After the first rejection, we went back and valued engineered, and put the project on the street for the second time, the project still came in over budget so now we’re going to go back and probably look at a different type of construction method, a different type of materials, and different approach to doing the facility,” Bay County Manager Bob Majka said.

In the meantime, Sheriff Ford said he’ll find other ways to battle the opioid crisis.

“We were talking in 2021 about overdoses and we had 177 overdoses with 20 of those being fatal, just out in the unincorporated areas of Bay County,” Ford said. “Our most recent stats for this year show about a 65% decrease and that overdose rate, which has been great news, were at 69 overdoses, seven fatal so far this year,” Ford said.

Once the county receives an affordable bid for the new facility, Sheriff Ford and his team will hopefully reduce that number more.

“Nothing moves fast in government or in the construction world so we’re patient, it’s a dream that we have here, at the Sheriff’s Office, to increase that capacity,” Ford said.

County officials said it could take a year to create a new design and get the project back out for bids.