BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An intersection in the College Point area of Bay County is shut down due to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the intersection of North Bay Drive / Sewanee Street and Radcliffe Avenue is currently shut down due to a structure fire in the area.

Deputies advise that residents use Harvard Boulevard as a detour until the closure is cleared.