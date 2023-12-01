PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Downtown Panama City is set to transform into a winter wonderland this weekend for the Downtown Christmas Celebration.

The fun is set to begin on Friday, December 1st at 5 p.m. and will last until about 8 p.m., then on Saturday, December 2nd, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You and the entire family can enjoy wagon rides, musical performances, get your picture taken with Santa, and of course, watch the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Rain is in the forecast around the beginning of the celebration, but event organizers have taken that possibility into account.

“Our holiday bazaar is a rain or shine event inside. If it does rain, we’re going to bring Santa Claus inside as well,” said Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer. “This tree is going to light up at 5:30 no matter rain or shine. So it’s a great time to come down, even if it’s in your car so you can see this tree light up.”

Along with all the holiday fun the Bay Arts Alliance will be hosting their 6th annual holiday bazaar.

Plenty of local artists and vendors will be selling their work in the Panama City Center for the Arts on both Friday and Saturday.