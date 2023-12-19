PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Christmas display is back lighting up Panama City for yet another year at Grace Presbyterian Church.

The lights will be up from now until the end of December and they can be viewed between 5:30 and 10 p.m.

It took two and a half months this year to set up the over 800,000 lights and 250 Christmas trees.

This attraction has been in Panama City for nearly ten years and always draws a large crowd.

“People just walk up there like, ‘Hey, can we walk through your display? We love it, we see it every year. We come out of state,’” said the creator of the display Scott Fester. “We have people come out of state, which is crazy just to see a Christmas display. But it just warms my heart, I just love it.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by for pictures this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Hot chocolate and s’mores can be enjoyed as well.

It is free to enter and walk around the display, however, donations are accepted and appreciated.

To stay up to date on this popular Christmas attraction click here.