BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – April is known nationally as Child Abuse Prevention Month and now it is recognized locally as well.

Many volunteers and members from the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center attended Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting where they received a signed proclamation.

Executive Director Lori Allen said she is so grateful for community support.

Many businesses decorated the front of their buildings in blue, which represents Childhood Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t want to believe happens and a lot of people believe understandably because the content is so hard,” Allen said. “But so many and too many are faced with that trauma. So even if it doesn’t impact you directly, find an opportunity to support a child.”

To learn more about how you can volunteer and participate, visit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center website.