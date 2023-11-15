BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – There are big decisions to be made when children with autism get ready to transition from school into adulthood.

Chautauqua Learn and Serve Charter Academy has partnered with Florida State University to put together an information workshop for parents and guardians with autistic children.

Cynthia McCauley, Principle of Chautauqua Charter Academy says disability plans and the significance of the program will help autistic individuals successfully transition independently.

“So making the right decisions now, assuring that every parent and individual that’s coming into adulthood has access to every right, every opportunity that they can and should. It is vital for all of us, and that’s why the workshop is important,” said McCauley.

If you have an IEP, you have the opportunity to come to Chautauqua for 4 years.

For any parent who couldn’t attend the program, you can contact the school of Crystal Grey Hewett at FSU Cards here