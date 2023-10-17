PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, October 17th, Charlie Coram’s Place opened its doors to hungry customers for the first time in St. Andrew’s.

The restaurant is located on the corner of 15th Street and Drake Ave.

The new location is more of a traditional cafe with different menu items and more vegetables compared to Charlie Coram’s on Highway 231.

The Panama City and St. Andrews community showed their support throughout the morning… which meant a lot to Linda and Charlie Coram.

“We feel so blessed. There were people waiting at the door this morning to come in before we even opened, said Linda Coram. “The community has been so supportive of us and we love them so much. We’re so honored to be able to serve again.”

“The good thing for us is we’re seeing people we hadn’t seen in 20 months since we closed on 23rd street,” added Charlie Coram. “I told them this morning, they’re not customers, they’re family, they’re friends.”

The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.