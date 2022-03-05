BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Emergency Management officials confirmed 8 homes have been completely destroyed in the fires.

Officials said this fire has threatened more than 1000 homes in its path.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis are urging those families to contact their insurance companies right away.

Patronis said even if you don’t know the exact damages it is good to get the ball rolling.

Bay County Wildfire Updates

This doesn’t just go for homes but also cars.

He said they want to make sure everyone gets the help they need and fast.

“If you are one of the ones that unfortunately have damage which there is going to be some then at least you have started some process and we can speed it up for you in order to get closure,” Patronis said.

If you have any questions about insurance claims Patronis said to call 1-877-MYCFO at any time.