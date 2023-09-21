BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Central Panhandle fair in Bay County is returning to the fairgrounds at 15th and Sherman Avenue.

Officials said this will be the largest and best fair yet. But, fair-goers will notice some changes when the fair opens on October 2nd.

Management will have metal detectors at the entrance. Every person must walk through the detector before entering the fair.

Bags will be checked and limited, and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies will provide security.

“If you come on the property, you have to go through a metal detector and make sure you’re not armed because we don’t want any violence here, like I said, we want a good, clean, family-oriented, safe place for the community to come,” General Manager Tony Vincent said.

Many rides will be on the fairgrounds along with many food trucks, vendors, and even a farmers market. Click here for more information.