PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This is the 40th year Bill Cramer Chevrolet has teamed up with the Salvation Army for the Empty Stocking Fund.

For the second year, the Nexstar Charitable Foundation kicked things off with a $10,000 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Over $14,000 was donated today alone. And that’s before Nexstar’s $10,000 donation.

If you would like to make a donation to the Empty Stocking Fund you can stop by Bill Cramer Chevrolet and drop a check off inside the lobby. Just look for the little green box to leave your donation.

Also, if you shop at Ace Hardware they will round up every purchase to the nearest dollar to donate. They will match the total donations.

We spoke with Bill Cramer about the importance of the Empty Stocking Fund to our community.

“It goes to help families at Christmas time. Parents who don’t have the money to put Christmas presents under the trees,” Cramer said. “It helps the Salvation Army throughout the year meet the needs of our community, so it is the most important campaign with the Salvation Army in our community every year.”

In the 40 years Bill Cramer Chevrolet has done the Empty Stocking Fund, they’ve been able to raise over $6.4 million for families in need.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund click here or scan the flowcode below.