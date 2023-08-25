PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, August 26th, Bay Arts Alliance is hosting a special dog-themed event in honor of National Dog Day.

The celebration of man’s best friend lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is being hosted at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The main attraction in Saturday’s event is the “Clay Paw Print” class which allows dog owners to create an everlasting piece of artwork of their friend’s paw.

The class costs $38 but 10% of all proceeds made from the class will go to “The Lucky Puppy” organization.

Event planners hosted this event to show their appreciation for man’s best friend.

“I love dogs and I love all animals, but dogs have my heart,” said event organizer Mary Kay Griffith. “I just wanted to do something special to help them and I hope to do this annually. You know, and help other non-profits as well.”

“The Dog Days of Summer” will host several other activities including live music, kids’ art projects, and a gelato truck.

There will even be an obstacle course for the dogs and spaces for everyone to beat the heat.

For a link to pre-register for tomorrow’s event, click here.