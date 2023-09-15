PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 16th, the Panama City Publishing Museum and Bay County Historical Museum are joining forces to host an interactive Native American exhibit between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It is completely free and open to anyone and everyone.

Participants can search for artifacts in an archeology dig, make clay pots, and learn about the history of the Choctaw Native Americans from Ron “Red Panther” Scott.

This event aims to teach people more about the history of Panama City and St. Andrews.

“I just think it’s really important to know where you came from, how it started, who’s been there, and who’s made the impacts that shaped what we are today,” said Panama City Publishing Museum volunteer Nancy Hudson.

This is the third year the museums have hosted this event where they teach residents the history of the area.

Each year they host a different theme and plan on continuing to host this event next year.