BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cedar Grove Elementary is celebrating the national recognition for one of their third-grade teachers.

Nicole Ehrhardt whose been teaching at the school for five years was one of 18 across the country who won the Life Changer of the Year award.

She was surprised in class Monday morning with the certificate.

Ehrhardt received many nominations from teachers and parents for her dedication to supporting her school, and students during Hurricane Michael. After the storm, her goal was to ensure each of her students had shelter and supplies.

Her current students said they could not be happier for their teacher.

“I was just excited because she deserves it,” third-grade students Jerrick, William, and Jammie said. “She’s the best teacher ever. It was just crazy. I was just so happy and proud.”

“My students think I am pretty cool, not going to lie,” Ehrhardt said. “They think I’m pretty cool, but they are cool too. But we did it together and that’s what it’s about. The unity of the campus, and the teachers and the administrators and their families.”

Ehrhardt said this award should be recognized among the entire Cedar Grove community.

Along with the certificate, Ehrhardt won $3,000 with Life Changer of the Year. Half goes directly to the school.